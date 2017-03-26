Posters for today’s hindu sammelan: ‘When will gau mata get justice in Gujarat?’

The GMDC ground in Ahmedabad where VHP president Pravin Togadia will address the sammelan on Sunday. Javed Raja The GMDC ground in Ahmedabad where VHP president Pravin Togadia will address the sammelan on Sunday. Javed Raja

The posters for the Virat Hindu Sammelan, to be held in Ahmedabad on Sunday, talk about justice for cows in Gujarat. The banners for the event, which will be addressed by VHP president Pravin Togadia, ask, “Uttar Pradesh ma amari pran pyari gau mata ne nyay mali rahelo che. Toh Gujarat ma kyare? Uttar Pradesh ma qatalkhana bandh thayi rahya chhe. Toh Gujarat ma kyare? (In Uttar Pradesh, justice has been given to our dearer-than-life mother cow…when will it happen in Gujarat? In Uttar Pradesh, slaughterhouses are being closed… when will this happen in Gujarat?).” The event is being organised by the VHP and Bajrang Dal.

Large canopies decorated with saffron flags and hoardings featuring Togadia appealing for “Hindu unity” have been erected on the GMDC ground in Ahmedabad. It is the same ground where Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) had organised its massive gathering, of about five lakh, led by its leader Hardik Patel, on August 25, 2015. On the same day, violence had engulfed several Patidar-dominated areas in Ahmedabad, Mehsana and Surat, among other parts of the state, in which nine people had died.

Inside the canopy are workers packing snacks to be distributed to participants. It is also going to be Togadia’s first big public event in the western part of the city, away from his stronghold in eastern Ahmedabad. A section of PAAS leaders, supported by Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani, has protested Togadia’s event. At a news meet Friday, they gave out a letter addressed to Togadia, seeking to know why, being a Patidar, he never spoke out against the boys killed in the August 2015 violence and other issues concerning the community. Togadia’s last major public meeting was in March 2015 in Kankaria area of Ahmedabad. The event was called “Hindu Ahead”. “This is a sequel to that event,” said Jay Shah, spokesperson of the VHP.

The VHP office-bearers claim that they are expecting about 45,000 to 50,000 people from various parts of the state, including Ahmedabad, Surat, north Gujarat, south Gujarat, Saurashtra, among other regions. About 600 special buses have been deployed to fetch people, said an office-bearer. On Sunday, VHP members will reach the venue on 3,000 bikes from different corners of Ahmedabad.

VHP’s Ahmedabad unit general secretary Raju Patel said, “This is the first time when Pravinbhai will be addressing a large public gathering in western Ahmedabad. We are expecting about 50,000 people.” He said the event will address issues related to Hindus. Togadia belongs to the Patidar community, who has a vast following in the state. The city police officials said they are expecting about 30,000 to 35,000 people to attend. To manage people, special arrangements have been made. A police control room has been created near the venue while entrances will have metal detectors, parking facilities and about 900 policemen would be on their toes.

Besides Togadia and VHP, Bajrang Dal leaders, several sants and sadhus, such as Mayabhai Ahir and Hemanbhai Santhal, among others, will attend the event. “We are monitoring the developments and will make necessary arrangements according to the situation. As of now, we have not decided to divert the traffic,” said Piyush Patel, joint commissioner of police, sector-1, who is supervising security for the event.

