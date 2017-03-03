Poster demanding ‘Azaadi for Kashmir’ seen on JNU campus, removed

The controversial poster demanding freedom for Kashmir spotted at JNU. The controversial poster demanding freedom for Kashmir spotted at JNU.

Amid the ongoing debate over “nationalism” and “freedom of speech” in college campuses across India, a controversial poster demanding “Freedom for Kashmir” was spotted in the Jawaharlal University Campus (JNU) on Thursday. The poster which read “Freedom for Kashmir, free Palestine! Right to self-determination, long live!” was signed by the ultra-Left student political wing Democratic Students Union (DSU).

The poster, according to news agency PTI, was seen by the students at the new block of School of Social Sciences (SSS), who then chose to involve the administration regarding its presence. The JNU authorities ordered the university security to remove the poster in the evening. “We don’t know who put up the poster as this has been the pattern in JNU. However, the administration has asked the staff to bring it down,” a senior university official was quoted by PTI.

Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya, who organised the controversial protest march at the campus last year against the hanging of Afzal Guru, were former members of DSU. Both, along with former student union president Kanhaiya Kumar, are currently out on bail in a sedition case over the event.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd