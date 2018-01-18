Poster showed Modi as Ravan, Rahul as Ram: Those booked are not members of Congress,says Raj Babbar

BJP workers protest against Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Amethi on Tuesday. PTI BJP workers protest against Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Amethi on Tuesday. PTI

The Congress on Wednesday claimed that those who were booked in connection with a poster in Amethi that depicted Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Ravan and Rahul Gandhi as Ram are not members of the party “at any level”.

An FIR was lodged against three persons — Rama Kant Shukla, his nephew Abhay and another person, Sonu — at Gauriganj police station for allegedly putting up the poster spotted outside Gauriganj railway station on Sunday. Police had claimed that those named in the FIR are Congress leaders. The FIR was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by a local resident, Surya Narayan Tiwari.

“Those who had put up the poster are not Congress workers or members at any level. The party has nothing to do with the poster,” said state Congree president Raj Babbar. He said he would meet Rahul Gandhi in Delhi on Thursday to discuss all these, besides finalising strategies to “expose” the Yogi Adityanath government on various issues. Congress MLC Deepak Singh, who has been booked in two separate cases for allegedly entering into a scuffle with policemen and on charges of assaulting protesters during Rahul’s visit to Amethi, said, “The role of police has come under scanner as they have acted in a biased manner. We are going to launch a protest and have called a meeting in Amethi this (Wednesday) evening to decide future course of action.”

On the controversial poster, Singh claimed, “We have inquired and found out those who had put up the poster are not our party members at any level. Abhay Shukla, whose name was seen on the poster, was with the BJP and BSP before. We do not know with which organisation he is associated with at present, but he is not a member of the Congress and we have nothing to do with the poster.”

The poster had appeared a day before Rahul’s arrival in Amethi. Besides depicting him as an avatar of ‘Ram’, the poster claimed that Rahul would bring ‘Rahul Rajya’ in 2019. The BJP had demanded an apology from Rahul, alleging that the poster was put up at his behest.

On the protests that greeted Rahul Gandhi during his two-day visit to Amethi starting from January 15, Singh said that those were sponsored by the BJP and the state government. He said that Congress is now planning to launch a protest against both the BJP and the government.

