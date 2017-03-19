Lucknow: Poster announces Rs 5 lakh for finding Prashant Kishor

The poster put up by Ballia Congress leaders. Express The poster put up by Ballia Congress leaders. Express

A Congress leader from Ballia district on Saturday put up a poster outside the party office in Lucknow, announcing a reward of Rs 5 lakh for anyone, who helps find poll strategist Prashant Kishor and bring him before the party workers.

Congress state president Raj Babbar, who saw the poster just before entering the office in the afternoon, asked party workers to immediately remove it. He later claimed it was too early to blame anyone for the poll debacle. Babbar is in the city to hold a two-day exercise of post-poll review with all candidates from Sunday.

Rajesh Singh, a secretary in the UP Congress Committee, who claimed to have put up the poster on behalf of “all Congressmen”, claimed party workers needed some answers this time. “For the last one year, we have been made to work like fools… We were told to work as he (Kishor) wanted us to without any objections… But now we need answers… They might remove the posters but this is what many Congress workers are thinking,” he said.

