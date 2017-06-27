Post UN award: Kanyashree Prakalpa in schools, Currently a passing mention in books, scheme to be now taught extensively

Mamata Banerjee being congratulated for the UN award during Eid celebrations on Monday. Subham Dutta Mamata Banerjee being congratulated for the UN award during Eid celebrations on Monday. Subham Dutta

THE STATE government has decided to include its ‘Kanyashree Prakalpa’ extensively in school syllabus after receiving recognition from the United Nations for the scheme recently. At present, the scheme has a passing mention in textbooks from Classes V to VIII, but now the government is planning to add various other details of the scheme in textbooks to increase awareness of the students. State Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said that the scheme would be included in the syllabus from the next academic session.

“The scheme has caused a sensation across the world. It has received the recognition of the United Nations. This is a great achievement of the state government. The scheme already has a passing mention in textbooks. Now, we have decided to add other details of the scheme. We are also planning to include the scheme in Higher Secondary syllabus,” he said.

Kanyashree Prakalpa is a targeted conditional cash transfer scheme aimed at retaining girls in schools and other educational and skill development institutions and preventing child marriage. The scheme has already enrolled more than four million adolescent girls.

Last week, the United Nations accorded the highest award, the first place for Public Service, to the state government for the scheme at a ceremony held at the World Forum, The Hague in The Netherlands.

The scheme, which is a brainchild of Mamata Banerjee, received the first prize out of 552 projects of 62 countries, which were nominated for the award. A trophy and a certificate were awarded to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who had gone there to attend the event.

United Nations Public Service Award for the first place is given for reaching the poorest and the most vulnerable through inclusive services and participation.

Chairman of West Bengal Syllabus Committee Aveek Majumdar said a meeting has been convened on Wednesday to discuss the proposal. “This is a unique honour. It has made people of Bengal proud. We have decided to include this in the school syllabus. The scheme is already mentioned in textbooks of Classes V, VI, VII and VIII. Talks are on to include the scheme in Higher Secondary syllabus,” said Majumdar.

In February, the state government had added the Singur agitation, which was led by Mamata when she was in the Opposition, in Class VIII history textbooks. The decision was taken following a Supreme Court verdict last year, which vindicated Mamata’s stand and asked the state government to return land to farmers in Singur. The verdict was seen as a major achievement of the Mamata Banerjee government as the Singur movement (2006-2008) was instrumental in toppling the erstwhile Left Front government in 2011.

In the revised history textbooks, the Singur agitation includes seven pages with several pictures of Mamata and other leaders. It also has a timeline at the end showing how Mamata and her party leaders initiated the movement in 2006 and emerged victorious in 2016 following the verdict of the Supreme Court.

