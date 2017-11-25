Post split, JD(U) to restructure organisation in MP

On June 17, the Election Commission recognised the group led by Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar as the real JD (U), dealing a blow to the Sharad Yadav faction. (In picture-Sharad yadav) On June 17, the Election Commission recognised the group led by Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar as the real JD (U), dealing a blow to the Sharad Yadav faction. (In picture-Sharad yadav)

The Madhya Pradesh unit of the Janata Dal (United) today announced that it is going to restructure its organisation within a month. The move is being seen as aimed at ridding the state unit of rebel leader Sharad Yadav’s influence.

“We are going to restructure the organisation in Madhya Pradesh in a month’s time,” newly appointed state JD (U) convener Suraj Jaiswal told reporters here. On June 17, the Election Commission recognised the group led by Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar as the real JD (U), dealing a blow to the Sharad Yadav faction.

While the Yadav faction held sway in the party’s MP unit, Kumar picked Jaiswal, who hails from the same Jabalpur district where Yadav started his parliamentary career, to lead the party in Madhya Pradesh. Yadav won his first Lok Sabha election in 1975 from Jabalpur.

“We will have a dedicated worker in every village of MP shortly,” said Jaiswal, a former deputy mayor and chairman of the Jabalpur Municipal Corporation. “We have opened a divisional office in Jabalpur. Such offices will come up in every division of the state,” Jaiswal, who left the Congress some years ago, added.

The party will shortly form farmers’ and pensioners’ wings, he said. He also said that the state JD(U) will launch an agitation for prohibition. “Liquor consumption is ruining families, especially the poor. We are going to take to the street and press for a total ban on liquor,” he said.

