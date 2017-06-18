Post office passport kendra sanctioned for Phagwara: Union Minister Vijay Sampla

“People of this area will get all facilities related to applying for and issuing of passports on pattern of Jalandhar Passport office,” Sampla told reporters at Phagwara. (File Photo) “People of this area will get all facilities related to applying for and issuing of passports on pattern of Jalandhar Passport office,” Sampla told reporters at Phagwara. (File Photo)

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has sanctioned a Post Office Passport Seva Kendra in Phagwara, Union Minister Vijay Sampla said. The Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment and Lok Sabha member from Hoshiarpur, in which Phagwara falls, said this will benefit people of the area as it is an NRI hub of Doaba region of the state. Sampla said the Kendra will soon start operating from local Head Post office. “People of this area will get all the facilities related to applying for and issuing of passports on the pattern of Jalandhar Passport office,” Sampla told reporters at Phagwara. Sampla said Rs 500 crore were earmarked under ‘Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojna’ for senior citizens.

“Under it, two districts in each state are being selected for providing facilities like hearing aids, wheelchairs, dentures, spectacles to senior citizens,” he said.

“In Punjab, Hoshiarpur and Gurdaspur districts were selected under the scheme,” he continued.

“250 elderly persons have been selected in Gurdaspur district while survey was going on in other districts in the country, including Hoshiarpur, for providing the benefit to the elderly people,” Sampla, who is also the Punjab BJP chief, said.

