Post-mortem report can now be available online in city

The long wait to receive post-mortem report from the Kolkata Police has become a thing of the past, as it can now be available online.

In its bid to modernise the nearly 160-year-old force, the Kolkata Police is planning to do away with some of its age old practices and one of them is delivery of post-mortem reports in cases of unnatural deaths.

“Now people will not have to wait for a long time for post-mortem reports. We will upload the reports on our website for the family members of the deceased,” a senior officer of Kolkata Police told PTI.

The e-governance initiative has started this week.

About the process, the officer said, first one needs to visit the post-mortem section of the Kolkata Police’s official website – http://pmr.kolkatapolice.org.

The applicant needs to provide the post-mortem number with date and a registered mobile number in the website. The applicant will then get an one-time password on his/her mobile phone which needs to be entered in the prescribed space.

The applicant will then get instructions on how to download the post-mortem report.

However, the manual process of application will also continue simultaneously for some time, the IPS officer said.

“This is just one component of the ongoing modernisation programme of the Kolkata Police. It will make our service delivery to people quicker, simpler and more transparent. We have been training personnel in computers throughout the year at all levels to help us serve people in a better way” he said.

Around 20 police personnel were recently provided 80 hours of training for 10 days on the basics of computer and networking by National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology, Kolkata, in the newly set up Computer Lab of our Police Training School, he said.

