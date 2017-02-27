Death of twins: Family decides against autopsy

A day after three-year-old twin boys drowned in a washing machine in Rohini, police said they have sent a report to the area sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) so that further inquest proceedings can be conducted into the incident. Police said the family had decided against conducting a post-mortem, but an inquiry is likely to be conducted on the basis of circumstantial evidence.

DCP (Rohini) M N Tiwari confirmed that they have sent a report to the SDM, and it is his prerogative whether or not to conduct further inquest proceedings into the case.

“The post-mortem examination was waived on the parents’ decision. But we have conducted circumstantial investigation and the report has been sent to the SDM,” Tiwari said.

Inquest proceedings, under Section 174 of the CrPC, are conducted in a case where, prima facie, no foul play is detected. The SDM conducts an inquiry and if any foul play is found, he can order police to lodge an FIR.

Tiwari said that officers who visited the spot did not find any evidence of foul play. “It was an unfortunate incident. No foul play was found by my officers who visited the spot,” he said.

The twins, Naksh and Neeshu, were spotted inside the top-loading machine by their father, 30 minutes after they went missing. The mother, Rekha, told police she had filled 15 litres of water in the tub of the machine, and had gone out to get detergent. She came home six minutes later, but could not find them.

Police said it is possible that the children climbed the pile of laundry next to the machine and fell inside.