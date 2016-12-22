Rao dropped post-IT raids, Girija Vaidyanathan appointed new Tamil Nadu Chief Secy

Girija Vaidyanathan (Source: Twitter/@ANI_news) Girija Vaidyanathan (Source: Twitter/@ANI_news)

A day after the Income Tax department conducted raids at the Chennai residence of Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary P Rama Mohana Rao, the state government appointed Girija Vaidyanathan to take his place. Rao will automatically cease to hold the post.

According to a NewsMinute report, speculation about Rao’s suspension has been going on for a while, but no such official decision has been taken yet. Rao will remain in service, but without a posting.

On Wednesday, searches were also conducted in Rao’s office in the state secretariat and in several other places connected to Rao, his son and others. According to IT officials, raids were held in 12 locations.

It is being alleged that Rao had close links with Shekar Reddy, an industrialist and AIADMK functionary whose businesses and residences were raided by the IT department earlier this month.

