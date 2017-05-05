Post Gaikwad-Air India row, govt issues rules of ‘no-fly’ list for unruly passengers

Ashok Gajapathi Raju and Jayant Sinha addressing the media on the new no-fly list rules. (Source: JayantSinha/Twitter) Ashok Gajapathi Raju and Jayant Sinha addressing the media on the new no-fly list rules. (Source: JayantSinha/Twitter)

The Centre on Friday released draft rules for a ‘no-fly list’ — a first in India — for unruly passengers. This comes in the backdrop of Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad assaulting an Air India employee in March. Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju, MoS Jayant Sinha and Civil Aviation Secretary R N Choubey released the rules.

The government has outlined three levels of disruptions for flyers. “Level 1 will be disruptive behaviour like physical gestures etc., level 2 will be physically abusive behaviour like pushing, kicking and sexual harassment, and level 3 is for life-threatening behaviour and damage to aircraft operating systems,” Choubey said.

Punishment for unruly behaviour will fall in three categories.

The corresponding time of grounding for offenders, Choubey said, would be three months for level 1, six months for level 2 and for level three of offence it will be two years or more.”

The new rules will be open for public comments for a month, reported ANI. The ministry will study the inputs before finalising the rules.

Choubey added though the punishment would be applicable to domestic carriers, international airlines too can use these inputs if they want to. “Airlines can ban a passenger from flying immediately but that passenger won’t come on national no-fly list immediately,” he added.

The existing rules specify the steps to be taken in order to deal with an unruly or disruptive passenger, who had bought the ticket and was either in the airport lounge or had boarded the plane. However, those rules do not say anything on creation of a ‘no-fly list’ — where passengers, if declared unruly by the airlines, would be denied tickets.

In a letter to Air India CMD, Ministry of Civil Aviation had said the existing Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) were being amended by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to facilitate such a list. It also appealed to lift the ban on Gaikwad, reported ANI.

In 2015 alone, there had been 10,854 reported cases of unruly behaviour by passengers across airlines worldwide, ANI reported quoting International Air Transport Association figures. “You all know from the newspapers and we have heard this with lot of evidence backing this up from all the airlines that incidents of unruly and disruptive behaviour in our skies and on our airlines have been increasing. So, it is in fact a very serious matter we have to think about,” MoS for Civil Aviation, Jayant Sinha was quoted as saying by PTI last month.

In March, the Shiv Sena MP from Osmanabad had assaulted a 60-year-old AI staffer R Sukumar with his slippers “20-25 times” over a seating issue. Following the incident, flying restrictions had been imposed on Gaikwad which were subsequently lifted after protests by Shiv Sena members and an undertaking by Gaikwad stating that such incidents would not reoccur.

