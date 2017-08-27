Post Dera violence, Mohali residents guard gurdwaras, residential areas

Gurdwara Singh Saheedan Gurdwara Singh Saheedan

After the Friday violence in Panchkula when followers of Gurmeet Ram Rahim went on rampage, residents of some areas in Mohali came out of their houses and guarded the gurdwaras located in their areas. The residents also guarded the security gates of their residential areas.

Many residents of Phase 11 were seen guarding Gurdwara Singh Sabha located in the area. Davinder Singh, who was guarding the gurdwara along with his friends, said after watching the news of violence in Panchkula, they decided to guard the gurdwara to ensure that antisocials could not take advantage of the situation. “In such cases, many antisocials take advantage of the situation and create problems for people. These people can disturb the religious harmony and so we have decided to keep vigil outside the gurdwara till the situation becomes normal,” he said.

Residents of Phase 2 were also seen guarding the gurdwara in their area. The managements of Gurdwara Singh Saheedan Sohana, Amb Sahib in Phase 8 and Gurdwara Sacha Dhan Sahib in Phase 3A also beefed up the security in and around the shrines. The situation in the city was normal on Saturday and all the markets were open. The traffic was also normal though the police laid nakas at all entry and exit points in the city. The police also carried out checking of all vehicles entering the city.

Kulwant Singh Chowdhary, president, Veopar Mandal, said everything was normal in the city and there was no panic among the shopkeepers. “We did not feel anything to worry about. The administration had asked us to keep our shops open. We, however, asked the district police chief to increase the night patrolling in the city and he had ordered the PCR and local SHOs to carry out patrolling throughout the night,” he said.

