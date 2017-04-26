MCD election results 2017: Delhi Congress in-charge PC Chacko resigns after dismal show

Ajay Maken and P.C. Chacko have taken moral responsibility for the party’s defeat in the civic polls and announced their resignation. Ajay Maken and P.C. Chacko have taken moral responsibility for the party’s defeat in the civic polls and announced their resignation.

After the drubbing of the Congress in Delhi MCD elections, it seems many heads are set to roll. In the latest development, PC Chacko has offered his resignation as Congress’ Delhi in-charge. This announcement has come hours after Ajay Makan tendered his resignation.

With BJP steamrolling to victory in MCD elections with more than 100 seats, Ajay Makan, Delhi Congress Chief, resigned from his post taking responsibility for the defeat. “Both of us (Makan and himself) failed in our responsibilities. Party should have an opportunity to put things in order,” Chacko said. He has sent his resignation to Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

On the criticism of Ajay Makan and his style of function, Chacko said, “Ajay Maken’s style (of functioning) was not the sole reason for the failure, according to me.”

Meanwhile, Aam Admi Party has attributed BJP’s victory to faulty EVMs without putting the onus of the loss squarely on anybody’s shoulder.

