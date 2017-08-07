Post defeat in UP polls, Akhilesh Yadav should bother about SP: Suresh Khanna

Akhilesh Yadav Akhilesh Yadav

Mounting an attack on Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav, UP Cabinet minister Suresh Khanna said that after suffering defeat in the state Assembly polls, the former chief minister should bother about his party. “Instead of indulging in giving wrong statements, Akhilesh should bother about his party. The BJP believes in work and democracy, and is run by organisation,” Khanna told reporters here last night.

Levelling allegations against Akhilesh, the UP urban development minister said, “He (Akhilesh) wants to take political advantage by running a propaganda against the Adityanath government.

“Akhilesh had got 224 assembly seats in 2012 assembly polls in virasat (heritage). He could not manage them, and in the 2017 elections, the party was confined to merely 47 seats. He should learn from the mirror which the public has shown to him.”

On four members of the UP Legislative Council (from SP and BSP) tendering resignation, Khanna said, “Those leaders were feeling suffocated in those parties (SP & BSP).

They have come to the BJP willingly.” The UP Cabinet minister while addressing a BJP meet on Sunday also said, “Until and unless all the states in the country have a BJP government, we will not stop. Every party worker must pledge to help people, and start coming out from their homes. Only then this dream will be fulfilled.”

Khanna also advised the party workers not to behave like workers of the SP and the BSP, and said, “The country will move forward when there will be a BJP government in every state.”

