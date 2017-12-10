Post Babri posters, government submits report to MHA on PFI’s activities in districts

On December 5, the eve of Babri Masjid demolition, posters related to the event had surfaced at Bijnor and Meerut districts, leading to unidentified PFI office-bearers being booked by police. (File/Photo) On December 5, the eve of Babri Masjid demolition, posters related to the event had surfaced at Bijnor and Meerut districts, leading to unidentified PFI office-bearers being booked by police. (File/Photo)

IN A report to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) recently, the state government has submitted detailed information on the presence, activities, organisational structure and police cases lodged against Karnataka-based People Front of India (PFI) in the districts.

On December 5, the eve of Babri Masjid demolition, posters related to the event had surfaced at Bijnor and Meerut districts, leading to unidentified PFI office-bearers being booked by the police.

The posters demanded that a mosque be rebuilt at the disputed place in Ayodhya.

ADG (Law and Order) Anand Kumar confirmed that such a report had been sent to the Centre.

PFI had come into limelight for the first time in 2010 after posters carrying “provocative” messages were found at Safdurganj area of Barabanki district on the eve of Independence Day. A police case was lodged against the organisation then as well.

Sources in the UP Police said that the MHA had sent a letter, asking for a detailed report about PFI’s activities in the state in the last few years.

“In all, around six cases have been lodged against the outfit in Uttar Pradesh till now. In most cases, barring the two lodged in regard to the December 5 event, closure reports were filed by the police,” said a source, adding that the report was submitted to the Centre around a month ago.

The state intelligence headquarters, ATS and districts’ police prepared the report, the source said, adding that it contained details of persons working for PFI, districts where it has a presence, meetings held and status of the cases against the outfit.

When contacted, PFI’s UP and Delhi secretary, Anees Ansari, said: “Our organisation helps poor people from all communities. The recent FIRs were lodged because we raised the Babri Masjid demolition issue. We would fight the cases registered on false charges.”

He added that PFI has two units to look after eastern and western regions in UP.

Ansari claimed the December 5 posters “did not carry any objectionable content”.

In Bijnor, the FIR was lodged under section 153 B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) of the IPC at Chandpur police station, after two posters related to Babri demolition were found pasted on walls at a local bus stand on December 5.

Another FIR was lodged at Lisarigate police station in Meerut under Section 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the IPC after three posters were found at Zakir Colony.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App