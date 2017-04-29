Positive about SC ruling on triple talaq : Justice Ashok Ganguly

“I have full confidence in the constitutional accountability of the Supreme Court,” Ganguly said. (File photo/Representational) “I have full confidence in the constitutional accountability of the Supreme Court,” Ganguly said. (File photo/Representational)

Former Supreme Court judge Asok Kumar Ganguly on Saturday said that he was positive about the outcome of the apex court’s ruling on constitutional validity of ‘triple talaq’, hearing of which will begin on May 11. “I think none is above the Supreme Court. The justice which will be delivered after hearing will be final. I am positive about the outcome,” Justice Ganguly told reporters on the sidelines of a seminar on triple talaq. He had been asked about the Muslim Personal Law Board’s stand on the issue.

“I have full confidence in the constitutional accountability of the Supreme Court,” he added.

“I wonder for how long women would be considered as commodity in this society. I think the Muslim women don’t feel free under the present triple talaq system,” Justice Ganguly said.

Justice Ganguly referred to the outcry when Rammohan Roy had spearheaded the ‘Satidaho Birodhi’ (anti-bride burning) movement and Iswarchandra Vidyasagar called for widow remarriage in Hindu society in the 19th century.

The Supreme Court on March 30 had decided that a Constitution Bench would hear petitions challenging the constitutional validity of ‘triple talaq’, ‘nikah halala’ and polygamy among Muslims from May 11.

The Secretary of Progitisil Muslim Samaj, one of the organisations of the seminar, Robiul Islam said, “We, the Joint Movement Committee will undertake a concerted movement against triple talaq in Delhi in the run-up to the SC hearing.

“Over 8000 signatures, mostly from Muslim women, against triple talaq have been collected to be taken to Delhi,” he said.

“Tin Talaq can’t be supported. If there is talaq, let it come through the judicial process,” a woman member of the Reformist Muslim Society, another organiser, said.

