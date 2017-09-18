Posing as I-T officials, seven try to steal Rs 20 lakh, arrested

A screen grab from the video which shows the fake IT officers being beaten by angry residents. A screen grab from the video which shows the fake IT officers being beaten by angry residents.

On Sunday morning, seven men posing as Income Tax officers entered a businessman’s house in Malviya Nagar to conduct a “raid”. They “searched” the house, moving from room to room, and collected Rs 20 lakh in cash that they kept in their cars. Suspicious, the family called their neigbours and found that the men were con artists. Angry residents then roughed up the men before handing them over to police. A video of the incident shows them being kicked and beaten with a rod. According to police, six men have been arrested, while the seventh got into a car and fled.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chinmoy Biswal told The Indian Express that the six men — identified as Mitesh Kumar (38), Naunyal (45), Yogender Kumar (32), Govind Sharma (45), Amit Aggarwal (35) and Parvinder (21) — have been caught and booked under IPC sections pertaining to “impersonating a public servant, kidnapping, trespass, forgery, extortion and assault” at Malviya Nagar police station.

“They came, pretending to be a part of an I-T raid, and started searching the premises. They extorted Rs 20 lakh and kept it in a Tata Safari, which has been seized. However, their seventh accomplice, identified as Kailash, managed to flee in the other car,” said Biswal. According to police, the men arrived at electronic goods showroom owner Ramesh Chand Ahuja’s house in B-1 block, Malviya Nagar at 10 am.

Ahuja was at home along with his wife, Beena, daughter, Chanchal, and his parents. “Before they arrived, the men picked up Ahuja’s son, Bobby, who was on his way home and locked him up in one of their vehicles,” a senior police officer said. “They had come in two cars — a Tata Safari and a Honda City,” the officer added. Police said they took away mobile phones of those in the house and began “searching” the place. However, the “manner” in which the men were talking made the family suspicious, and they demanded that they show some form of identification.

When the men refused to do so, Ramesh’s daughter managed to get out of the house and alerted their neighbour, Sanjeev Rao, the RWA president. Rao told The Indian Express that he entered the house with some other people in the locality. “I know some people in the Income Tax department. I called them on their mobile phone and asked them to verify the identities of the seven who had come for the raid.”

Rao added that the phone was kept on loudspeaker and an Income Tax officer asked questions such as ‘which department they were in’ and ‘what rooms did they sit in’. “When they couldn’t answer any of the questions, we called police,” added Rao. Police said they have also seized a forged Income Tax department ID card from Mitesh.

While Mitesh, who claimed to be an Assistant Commissioner, is an MA graduate, Yogender and Govind are both BTech graduates. Amit is a graduate while Parvinder recently completed a diploma course from an engineering college, police said.

