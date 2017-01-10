Portuguese PM Antonio Costa on two-day Goa visit from tomorrow

Antonio Costa will also be attending an event organized by Salgaoncar College of Law located near Panaji. Antonio Costa will also be attending an event organized by Salgaoncar College of Law located near Panaji.

Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa will be in Goa on a two-day trip beginning tomorrow during which he will visit his ancestral house and attend a host of events in the coastal state. Upon his arrival tomorrow, Costa will pay a courtesy call to Goa Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar at the residence of Consul General of Portugual in Goa located at Altinho in Panaji. Later he will meet Goa Governor Mridula Sinha at Raj Bhavan.

Costa would be visiting India’s premier ocean research institute – National Institute of Oceanography – at Dona Paula on his way back from Raj Bhavan.

The Portuguese Prime Minister is expected have lunch at a five star resort.

After that he would be opening a new centre for Portuguese language after which he would visit Institute Menezes Braganza building located in the city.

Costa would be given a tribute by the Goan Civil Society at Adil Shah Palace, which was Goa’s erstwhile seat of governance. The 55-year-old PM would also be presented with a English translation of the book “Sem Flores Nem Coroas” written by his father Orlando Costa.

He would the address a gathering during the event.

On his second day, January 12, the Prime Minister would be visiting a factory in Verna village and has several private functions.

He would be visiting his ancestral house in Margao town where he would be having his afternoon meal before leaving to visit Old Goa Churches and Mangeshi Temple in North Goa.

Costa will also be attending an event organized by Salgaoncar College of Law located near Panaji .

He would be given reception by Indo-Portuguese community in a five star hotel near here.