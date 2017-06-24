Portuguese PM arranges special ‘Gujarati lunch’ for PM Modi, menu includes ‘Shrikhand’, ‘Rotli’

Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa arranged a special Gujarati meal at the lunch hosted for PM Narendra Modi in Portugal. (Source: Twitter/ ANI) Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa arranged a special Gujarati meal at the lunch hosted for PM Narendra Modi in Portugal. (Source: Twitter/ ANI)

Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa arranged a special Gujarati meal at the lunch hosted for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lisbon, Portugal on Saturday. The menu included a special Gujarati vegetarian lunch with dishes such as ‘Aakhu Saak’ and ‘Mango Shrikhand’. Aakhu literally means ‘whole’ and shaak simply means ‘curry’. It is a dish in which vegetable stuffing is heavily spiced and is wonderful for big get-togethers. The other items on the menu included ‘Saag Kofta’, ‘Rajma aur Makai’, ‘Tarkha Daal’, ‘Kesar Rice’, ‘Parantha’, ‘Rotli’, ‘Papad’, and Gulab Jamun and other sweets.

Minister External Affairs spokesperson, Gopal Baglay, tweeted, “In a gesture of personal warmth and attention, PM @antoniocostapm arranged a special Gujarati meal at the lunch hosted for PM @narendramodi.”

PM Narendra Modi arrived in Lisbon, Portugal on Saturday on the first leg of his three-nation visit and met Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa at Necessidades Palace. The PM’s Portugal visit is the first ever bilateral visit by an Indian PM. The Prime Minister departed earlier on Saturday for his three-nation tour visit to Portugal, the United States and The Netherlands.

