Portfolios distributed in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Thursday allocated portfolios among his council of ministers while he himself held charge of 40 departments including Home, Health and Vigilance. Satpal Maharaj got Tourism and Culture, Prakash Pant Finance and Parliamentary Affairs, Harak Singh Rawat Forest Environment, Wildlife and Ayush while Madan Kaushik got urban development and housing, Yashpal Arya Social welfare and roadways and Subodh Uniyal got agriculture.

Arvind Pandey got Education, sports Panchayati Raj, Dhan Singh Rawat higher education and Rekha Arya got women’s welfare.

