Portfolios distributed in Manipur

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh. (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh. (PTI)

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh Saturday allocated portfolios to his council of ministers, keeping key home department with himself.

The chief minister will be in charge of home, transport, general administration, sericuluture, tourism, IT, vigilance and other departments not specifically allocated, a statement by Chief Secretary O Nabakishore said.

Deputy Chief Minister Y Joykumar Singh will look after finance, excise, taxation, science and technology, economics and statistics and civil aviation.

Th Bishwajit will be the minister for public works, rural development and panchayati raj, information and public relations, administrative reforms, commerce and industries.

L Jayanta Kumar has been allocated portfolios of health, family welfare, law and legislative, art and culture, while Letpao Haokip will helm ministry of youth affairs, sports, irrigation and flood control, the statement said.

Karam Shyam will take charge of PDS and consumer affairs, weights and measures, revenue, relief and rehabilitation and N Kayishii will look after tribal and hill areas department and fisheries.

Th Shyamkumar will be in charge of forest and environment, horticulture, soil conservation and town planning. V Hangkhalian has been allocated the portfolios of agriculture, veterinary and animal husbandry.

Thokchom Radheshyam Singh has got education, labour and employment, while Nemcha Kipgen has been given social welfare and cooperation.

Losi Dikho will look after PHED, printing and stationary. BJP MLA P Sharatchandra has been appointed as the Economic Advisor to CM.

Today’s distribution of portfolio was preceded by the announcement of names of 12 parliamentary secretaries.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now