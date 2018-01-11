Portal to aid ministry in speeding up cases

Each ministry will be given a login ID and password to keep track of the case status, latest orders, directions of court and filing of affidavits or reports. (Representational photo) Each ministry will be given a login ID and password to keep track of the case status, latest orders, directions of court and filing of affidavits or reports. (Representational photo)

As a first step towards clearing pendency of legal battles being fought by the government, the Ministry of Law and Justice has asked social sector ministries to provide a list of long pending or important cases so that they can be taken up for quick disposal.

The ministries have been provided a format for details so that a centralised portal can be created, which would be accessed by the participating ministries as well as the Law and Justice ministry to monitor the progress of the cases.

Each ministry will be given a login ID and password to keep track of the case status, latest orders, directions of court and filing of affidavits or reports.

The online mechanism would alert participants of a court’s position on similar issues and help avoid taking conflicting stands on related matters, sources said.

The nodal Law and Justice Ministry will monitor each case so that affidavits and counters are filed on time by the respondent ministry without going through the time-taking process of sending files to the Law and Justice ministry. Communication gaps between ministries or with the Law and Justice ministry has often resulted in delays in filing affidavits.

Twelve ministries have been asked to provide a list of 10 to 20 cases to the Law and Justice by Thursday so that the portal can be started before the Budget Session of Parliament begins, the sources said.

The request has been sent mainly to non-economic ministries as most of the cases in economic departments such as coal, petroleum, power and banking are handled either by the PSUs or banks under them.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App