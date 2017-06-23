Popularise govt’s works, rise above pariwad, jatiwad: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Files) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Files)

With his government set to complete 100 days in office next week, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday sought the cooperation of the BJP leaders across the state in popularising the government. In his first formal meeting with BJP office bearers at state party headquarters in Lucknow, Adityanath urged them to maintain interaction with the masses and help redress their problems. He sought their support to take government's schemes down to the grassroot level.

Following complaints of leaders lobbying for plum posting for their family members in the government, CM asked partyworkers to rise above ‘parivarwad’ (dynasty) and ‘jatiwad’ (castism) and develop feeling of nationalism. Adityanath spoke to leaders of the state unit, regional unit, district presidents and district in-charge during the meeting.

Sources said some districts leaders complained of administration officials not paying heed to their complaints and references. A senior BJP leader is learnt to have convinced them that a framework has been formed under minister in-charge at districts level to resolve such issues.

Sources said the CM also briefed the leaders about the programmes that the government is going to organise to mark the birth centenary of party ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyay. CM said that ‘van mahotsav’ would be organised from July 1 to 7. CM appealed to the leaders to ensure participation of the public in such programmes.

After the meeting, party state president and deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya said that party in the meeting set target to win all 80 Lok Sabha seats in 2019 elections and also to increase its vote share to at least 60 per cent.

Maurya termed the law and order of the state as “okay” and that the government will release a report card on the government on June 25 and that will include the several decision taken in the interest of people. Maurya added that CM attended the meeting on Thursday in his capacity as a BJP leader and head of government.

