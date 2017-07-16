Latest News
  Poppy seized from truck in Udhampur, driver arrested

By: PTI | Jammu | Published:July 16, 2017 7:24 pm
drugs, drugs seizure, poppy seizure, udhampur drugs seized, indian express news, india news The truck was intercepted at Chenani checkpoint and during checking 17 kg of poppy was seized, a police officer said.
A man has been arrested after 17 kg of poppy was seized from his truck on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. The truck was intercepted at Chenani checkpoint and during checking 17 kg of poppy was seized, a police officer said.

Truck driver Waryam Singh, who was transporting the contraband from Kashmir Valley towards Punjab, has been arrested, he said.

A case was registered against Singh and the vehicle impounded, he said adding investigation into the case is on.

