Poor should also stay clean, it costs less, says Manohar Parrikar

Goa CM Manohar Parrikar (file photo) Goa CM Manohar Parrikar (file photo)

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Tuesday said that poor people should also stay clean as it costs less to stay clean.

“Let us be clean, neat. Poor persons should also stay clean. I think it doesn’t cost. In fact, it costs less… Simple things can be done. All those things will happen,” Parrikar said, while speaking at a Health Ministry function and exhorting people to ensure hygienic conditions.

Pointing out to an increasing trend of criticism in the state, the Goa chief minister said that according to police intelligence reports as many as 25 press conferences were being held everyday.

“Some people have a habit of criticising. I am seeing it. I get the police report. There are 25 press conferences every day. Do you know that?” Parrikar said. “One doesn’t know who is taking these press conferences and for what. Some are so tired of holding press conferences that they only issue press notes with photographs. Let us not go into those controversies,” he added.

Parrikar also criticised the lack of hygienic conditions outside the Goa Medical College and Hospital, located near Panaji and warned of action. “The MLA and sarpanch (village head) is here… I do not want to block someone’s livelihood, but if you are poor and you start peddling on the roads, then it will not be tolerated. I will make appropriate place for it, if need be,” he said.

The Goa chief minister had recently drawn flak after he said he has now started to fear as "girls have started drinking beer".

(With IANS inputs)

