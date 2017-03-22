Poor broadband affecting banking services in North East: Congress MP

A Congress MP in Lok Sabha said that poor broadband connectivity has severely affected banking services in parts of the North East for the last two weeks. (File) A Congress MP in Lok Sabha said that poor broadband connectivity has severely affected banking services in parts of the North East for the last two weeks. (File)

Poor broadband connectivity has severely affected banking services in parts of the North East for the last two weeks, an MP from Arunachal Pradesh said on Wednesday and asked the Centre to address the issue. Raising the issue in the Lok Sabha, Congress member Ninong Ering said lakhs of people have been affected by disruption of the banking services due to poor internet connectivity. “How will people go for cashless transactions when the internet connectivity is very poor? The banking services have been affected in various areas of the North East for last two weeks. The problem must be addressed at the earliest,” he said.

He said laying of optical fibre cable has been affected in the Northeastern region due to “red tapism” and the central government should intervene in the matter. AIUDF member from Assam Badaruddin Azmal talked about delay in finalising the National Register of Citizens in the state and asked the Centre to look into the issue.

BJD MP Bhartruhari Mahtab sought relaxation of norms under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation scheme so that infrastructure development of small cities can also be taken up under it. The Centre has planned to invest nearly one lakh crore rupees for strengthening infrastructure of 500 cities under the Smart Cities Mission and the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation scheme.

The Atal Mission covers cities and towns with a population of one lakh and above, Mahtab noted and said it should be brought down to 35,000 population so that small cities can also benefit.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now