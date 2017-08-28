Poonch-Rawalakot cross-LoC bus remains suspended for 8th week

They said Pakistani troops did not opened the gate from their side and maintained distance, casting doubt over resumption of trade tomorrow. They said Pakistani troops did not opened the gate from their side and maintained distance, casting doubt over resumption of trade tomorrow.

The weekly cross-LoC bus service between Poonch and Rawalakot remained suspended for the eighth week today as civilian officials from across the border failed to turn up for a scheduled meeting, officials said. The officials blamed ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) for the development. Five people, including a woman and two minor boys, were injured in unprovoked and indiscriminate firing by Pakistani troops in Shahpur sector of Poonch district last evening, while Pakistan claimed killing of three members of a family and injuries to two others in Indian shelling in Nezapir sector of Haveli district.

“The team of civilian officials from this side reached the crossing point for the meeting as per schedule. The team waited for the civilian officials from Pakistan who failed to turn up and later returned around 1 pm,” one of the officials said.

They said Pakistani troops did not open the gate from their side and maintained distance, casting doubt over the resumption of trade tomorrow. “Nothing can be said about the resumption of bus service and trade through Chakan-da-bagh as of now,” the official said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App