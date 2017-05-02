Poonch martyrs laid to rest with full military honour, families want tough action

From left: BSF Head Constable Prem Sagar, Naib Subedar Paramjeet Singh. From left: BSF Head Constable Prem Sagar, Naib Subedar Paramjeet Singh.

The mortal remains of BSF Head Constable Prem Sagar, who was killed by Pakistani rangers in Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir, was cremated with full military honours at his village Deoria on Tuesday evening. Sagar was killed in the ceasefire violation by Pakistani forces and his body was later mutilated in a barbaric act on Monday. “His sacrifice should not be forgotten, we want 50 heads in return for his life,” said Sagar’s daughter Saroj.

“I am proud of my brother that he sacrificed his life for the nation, but is it very heart-wrenching the way he has been beheaded by the Pakistan military,” said Dayashanker, the brother of Prem Sagar.

Mortal remains of BSF head constable Prem Sagar(lost his life in ceasefire violation by Pak) brought to his village in Deoria pic.twitter.com/BLxhNCj5f8 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 2, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Earlier in the day, Naib Subedar Paramjeet Singh, who also lost his life in the ceasefire violation, was consigned to flames with full military honours at his native Vainpoin village. The 42-year-old soldier, who belonged to the army’s 22 Sikh Infantry, was also beheaded by Pakistani troops. Singh is survived by his aged parents Udham Singh and Gurinder Kaur, wife Paramjit Kaur and three minor children — daughters Simardeep Kaur and Khushdeep Kaur, and son Sahildeep Singh, who are aged between 11 and 14.

A large number of mourners from the villages of both the soldiers, besides their family and friends, paid their last respects to them.

Paramjeet’s wife demanded that the Centre should give free hand to army so that Pakistan is taught a stern lesson. “Our government had once said that if Pakistan kills or beheads our one soldier, as many as ten enemy soldiers will meet the same fate, but what is happening now. If the government cannot teach Pakistan a lesson, then they should allow me to take revenge of my husband’s killing,” Kaur said.

While “Shaheed Paramjeet Amar Rahe” slogans rent the air at cremation ground, “Pakistan Murdabad” slogans were also raised. Pakistani flags were also burnt at some places in Punjab, including at Ludhiana, where protesters demanded that Pakistan should be paid back in the same coin.

Army soldiers pay last tributes to Indian soldier Paramjit Singh. (Express Photo By Rana Simranjit Singh) Army soldiers pay last tributes to Indian soldier Paramjit Singh. (Express Photo By Rana Simranjit Singh)

Paramjeet’s father Udham Singh said he was proud of his son, but wanted that Pakistan be given a befitting reply. “Their action has caused much pain. They should be taught a lesson,” he said.

Earlier in the day, the Indian army today told the Pakistani military that mutilating bodies of two soldiers was a “dastardly and inhuman act” which called for a response and unequivocal condemnation. India’s Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) spoke to his Pakistan counterpart and expressed “grave concern” about the killing and beheading of two soldiers.

Pakistan, however, rejected India allegations of ceasefire violations and mutilation of soldiers and asked for actionable evidence. “Pakistan rejected India’s allegations of ceasefire violation and mutilation of bodies of Indian soldiers,” the army statement said. “The Pakistan army is a professional military outfit and upholds the highest standards of conduct. Allegations of mutilation are an Indian attempt to divert the attention of world from situation within the Kashmir valley,” Pakistan DGMO Maj Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza claimed.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd