Poonch: LoC trade resumes following 48 hours of peace

With no mortar shelling or firing from Pakistan side for the last 48 hours, cross LoC trade between India and Pakistan through Chakkan Da Bagh in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir was resumed on Wednesday morning. Against one truck loaded with grapes and mangoes crossing the LoC from this side, nine trucks carrying dry fruit came to Chakkan Da Bagh from Pakistan occupied Kashmir, said Custodian cross LoC Trade Tanveer Ahmed. “If situation remained peaceful, twenty-five trucks will cross the LoC from Indian side on Thursday,” he added.

Meanwhile, sources said that only one truck could be sent from our side on Wednesday as officials at Chakkan Da Bagh, keeping in view the hostile attitude of Pakistan during the last three days since Sunday, did not book any more trucks for crossing the LoC. A day after suspension of cross LoC travel on Poonch-Rawalakote road in view of mortar shelling and automatic weapons fire by Pakistan troops, the officials on Indian side had taken a truck for LoC crossing at Chakkan Da Bagh on Tuesday. However, as no one from Pakistan side turned up to receive the truck, the cross LoC trade between two sides got suspended for the day.

“On Wednesday, we took the same truck again to the LoC as per routine around 11.00 am and found nine trucks parked on PoK side waiting for our arrival from the Indian side,” Tanveer said.

Cross LoC travel on Poonch-Rawalakote road was suspended on Monday and trade on Tuesday after Pakistani troops resorted to heavy mortar shelling and automatic weapons fire in Gulpur and Degwar areas of Poonch, targeting for the first time even Trade Facilitation Centre (TFC) at Chakkan Da Bagh since Sunday. On Monday morning, some of the mortar shells even fell within the premises of TFC causing extensive damage to two storey administrative block building there.

The Indian troops had retaliated appropriately making the Pakistani guns fall silent by Monday evening. Since then, there had been no firing from Pakistan side.

People on both sides of the LoC travel across the LoC on permit only once a week on Monday, while trade between them take place four days a week on Tuesday to Friday. While the cross LoC travel between two sides restarted in 2005, trade resumed in 2008.

