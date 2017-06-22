Poonch encounter: Pakistan forces attack Army patrolling party, two jawans killed; intruders gunned down

The official said that two intruders were killed in retaliatory firing. The official said that two intruders were killed in retaliatory firing.

Two Army jawans were killed in an attack on patrolling party by Pakistan’s Border Action Team along with the LoC in Poonch district of Jammu & Kashmir, according to an Army official. The official said that two intruders were killed in retaliatory firing. The operation is underway.

This happened hours after five terrorists were killed in separate encounters with the security forces in Kupwara and Pulwama. Three local Lashkar-e-Taiba militants were gunned down by security forces in the early hours of Thursday in Kakapora area in Pulwama district in South Kashmir. The encounter between the militants and forces began at around 6 pm on Wednesday evening.

In another incident, the army foiled an infiltration bid in Kupwara by gunning down two terrorists. A group of militants tried to sneak in from Pakistan-A group of militants tried to sneak in from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir but the bid was foiled by the alert troops, an Army official said.

More details awaited

