Ceasefire violation: Soldier succumbs to injuries

An Army jawan, who was injured in Pakistani shelling in Poonch sector on February 4, succumbed to injuries in Udhampur’s Command Military Hospital, on Sunday.

Identifying the deceased as Kishore Kumar Munna of village Barmaha in Khagaria tehsil of Bihar’s Chautham district, an Army spokesperson said that the jawan is survived by his mother.

After a ceremonial farewell with full military honours in Nagrota on Monday morning, Munna’s mortal remains will be taken to his hometown. “He was a brave and sincere soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to him for the supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty,” said the Army spokesperson.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App