Poonch: 20-year-old killed in Pakistan firing along LoC

A 20-YEAR-OLD man was killed on Thursday night in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district during unprovoked firing by Pakistani troops. Identifying the deceased as Mohammad Ikhlaq, son of Mohammad Sadiq of village Kalman, sources said he had come out of his house after dinner around 11 pm when Pakistani troops opened fire at him.

He could not be provided any medical aid as, according to villagers, the small arms fire from across the border continued for another three hours. The firing stopped after the Indian Army retaliated.

The sudden firing from across the border led to panic in the area. This was not the first time that Pakistan troops have targeted civilians living along the borders. A few months ago, Rajouri district administration had to press into service bulletproof mobile bunkers to rescue students from a school during firing from across the border.

There has been a spurt in ceasefire violations along the LoC and the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir this year, resulting in the death of 31 people, including 16 security personnel, in over 700 such incidents.

