Special trains to meet Pongala festival rush    

Elaborate arrangements, including operation of six special trains, have been made by Southern Railway for the benefit of devotees travelling to Thiruvananthapuram for Pongala festival on March 11. Six special trains, additional coaches in passenger trains, additional stoppages for express trains at smaller stations, medical aid center, enhanced security coverage at stations and special escorts for trains have been ensured, a Southern Railway release said on Wednesday.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

Additional stoppages have been announced for several trains on Friday, it said.