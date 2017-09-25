Pondy Youth Congress urges Centre to recall Kiran Bedi

Puducherry Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi (File) Puducherry Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi (File)

The Puducherry Youth Congress Committee today accused Lt Governor Kiran Bedi of “unnecessarily intervening” in the daily administration of the territorial government and “tarnishing” its image by making “baseless” allegations against Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and his colleagues.

Addressing reporters at the PCC office here, president of the Youth Congress Committee S Ilayaraja said,”It is indeed a matter of concern that Bedi has been making baseless allegations against the government on various issues and more particularly on the issue of admission of students to private medical colleges here.”

“Without any authority or justification Bedi had camped at the office of Centralised Admission Committee during counselling of students for admission to medical courses a few months ago dislocating the routine duties and concentration of officers engaged in counselling,” he said.

The Centre should recall Bedi as her “style of functioning was a blockade to the government in implementing welfare schemes,” Ilayaraja said.

The youth Congress leader further said the volunteers of the committee would lay siege to the office of Lt Governor soon to stage a protest against the style of functioning of Bedi. “She is functioning like an agent of the BJP here instead of discharging her work as the constitutional authority,” he said adding that she must either step down and concentrate on BJP-sponsored programmes or the Centre should recall her without any further delay as she is “violating” her constitutional limits.

Bedi, who assumed office in May last year, has been involved in tussles with the Congress government on a host of issues. She has been asserting that being the administrator of the union territory, she had the powers over administrative matters.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App