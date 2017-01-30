Pondy Lt Governor, CM pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi. (File Photo) Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi. (File Photo)

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi paid homage at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi here on his 69th death anniversary on Monday. Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, Speaker V Vaithilingam, PWD Minister A Namassivayam, Deputy Speaker V P Sivakolundu and Welfare Minister Minister M Kandasamy were among those who paid tributes at the statue.

Staff of the Puducherry government run Bharathiar Palkalaikoodam (a multi cultural institute) presented devotional and patriotic songs dearest to the Father of the Nation. Silence was observed for a couple of minutes by those present at the venue.