Pondy CM urges youth to be vigilant against communal forces

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Wednesday urged the youth to be vigilant and ensure that “communal and divisive forces” were kept at bay. He was addressing a meeting at Keezhur village, the venue for the 1954 referendum to ascertain people’s wishes on merger of the then French establishments with the Indian Union.

Narayanasamy said Puducherry had made impressive progress since its ‘de jure’ merger with the Indian Union on August 16, 1962.

“Today is the 55th anniversary of the ‘de jure’ transfer of power and the potential available for development in Puducherry is being fully utilised,” he said and added that the rate of growth was 11 per cent in Puducherry as against six per cent registered in the entire country.

He said a team of technical experts would visit Puducherry to ink an agreement for implementing the Smart City project here.

Puducherry has been included in the Smart City mission list by the Union Urban Development Ministry.

PWD Minister A Namassivayam, Welfare Minister M Kandasamy, legislators of the ruling Congress and freedom fighters were present.

All government offices remained closed today in view of celebration of ‘de jure’ transfer day.

