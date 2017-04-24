Pondicherry Congress backs DMK bandh call on farmers issues

Ruling Congress in Puducherry today announced its support to the April 25 bandh called by DMK to highlight the farmers’ woes and seek immediate redressal of their grievances. In a release here, PWD Minister and PCC leader of Puducherry A Namassivayam appealed to all sections of workers, business community, traders, fleet operators and others to extend support to the bandh.

He also asked the party functionaries to function in tandem with the DMK (an alliance partner of ruling Congress in Puducherry), for the successful conduct of the bandh tomorrow.

