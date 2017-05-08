Polls in mind, BJP names new Himachal in-charge

BJP president Amit Shah. BJP president Amit Shah.

BJP president Amit Shah on Sunday appointed Mangal Pandey, a former Bihar BJP president as the in-charge for poll-bound Himachal Pradesh. Pandey’s appointment comes three days after Shah’s return from Palampur, where he held a two-day interaction with the party’s Himachal leadership, its MLAs, MPs and office-bearers.

Pandey, known for his organisational skills, is an MLC. He will replace Shrikant Sharma, who has been inducted as the power minister in the Uttar Pradesh government.

Party insiders say Pandey’s appointment comes at a stage when the party was mid-way into the preparations for the poll strategy.

Himachal will go to the polls at the end of this year. The BJP has proposed a mission 50-plus — winning more than 50 seats in the 68-member House.

