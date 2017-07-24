Poll: Should there be an Army tank on JNU campus?

The idea to have a military tank was first pitched after the February 9, 2016, event on campus, during which students allegedly raised anti-India slogans. (Express Photo/Tashi Tobgyal) The idea to have a military tank was first pitched after the February 9, 2016, event on campus, during which students allegedly raised anti-India slogans. (Express Photo/Tashi Tobgyal)

The Vice-Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), M Jagadesh Kumar, requested Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and General V K Singh to procure an Army tank that can be installed at the University campus in New Delhi. Speaking at the first-ever celebration of Kargil Vijay Diwas in the university on Sunday, Kumar said it would be displayed at a “prominent place” and serve as a “constant” reminder to students of the sacrifices the Army makes. The event was attended by Pradhan and Singh, cricketer Gautam Gambhir, Major General (retd) G D Bakshi and author Rajiv Malhotra.

“It’s an important day for us to remember the sacrifices made by men in the defence forces to keep the safety and security of this country… We would like to request V K Singh and also Pradhan ji to help us procure an Army tank so that we can put it in a prominent place in JNU. The presence of the Army tank will constantly remind thousands of students who pass through this university about the great sacrifices and valour of the Indian Army,” Kumar said. Read more here.

The idea to have a military tank was first pitched after the February 9, 2016, event on campus, during which students allegedly raised anti-India slogans. Some students were subsequently arrested on the charges of sedition.

