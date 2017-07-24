Poll: Should there be an Army tank on JNU campus?

The Vice-Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), M Jagadesh Kumar, requested Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and General V K Singh to procure an Army tank that can be installed at the University campus in New Delhi. Speaking at the first-ever celebration of Kargil Vijay Diwas in the university on Sunday, Kumar said it would be displayed at a “prominent place” and serve as a “constant” reminder to students of the sacrifices the Army makes. The event was attended by Pradhan and Singh, cricketer Gautam Gambhir, Major General (retd) G D Bakshi and author Rajiv Malhotra.
“It’s an important day for us to remember the sacrifices made by men in the defence forces to keep the safety and security of this country… We would like to request V K Singh and also Pradhan ji to help us procure an Army tank so that we can put it in a prominent place in JNU. The presence of the Army tank will constantly remind thousands of students who pass through this university about the great sacrifices and valour of the Indian Army,” Kumar said. Read more here.
The idea to have a military tank was first pitched after the February 9, 2016, event on campus, during which students allegedly raised anti-India slogans. Some students were subsequently arrested on the charges of sedition.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App
- Jul 24, 2017 at 1:16 pmWe need to address farmer's issues as being recommended by Swamynathan committee and make aware students, youths and citizens as a whole about the farmers plight. We have been taking debating day and night about the sacrifices of our army but there is hardly any talk on the issues and plight of our farmers who are forced to suicide because they are not getting minimum support price for their produces. If our army provide us security, our farmers produce food grains for our survival. Hence, the need of the hour is to concentrate glorifying and remembering farmers contribution in order to galvanize maximum support in favour of their issues. This would be a real nationalism and a true nationalist must remember this.Reply