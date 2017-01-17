Poll position: Tightrope for BJP in Congress-NCP turf

The zilla parishad elections in 25 districts of Maharashtra have become a crucial battle for the ruling BJP, which is riding on digital communication and connectivity besides agro-industrial policy reforms to challenge the overall electoral dominance of Congress-NCP in 22 districts. The 25 zilla parishad elections covers almost two-third of the total 36 districts across Maharashtra. A senior BJP functionary said, “We reckon that zilla parishad elections are not going to be a cakewalk for the party. It’s a tightrope walk that will test the merit of our administration and strength of the party.”

The BJP has assigned the task to every minister to deliver results in their respective districts. The elections are also crucial for other parties to retain their supremacy. State NCP chief Sunil Tatkare said, “In the last zilla parishad polls, we emerged number one party. We are working to consolidate and retain our hold in these polls.”

State Congress led by Ashok Chavan also believes it cannot afford to lose its ground. The elections for the 25 zilla parishad will be conducted in two phases on February 16 and 21. It will take place in Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhurdurg, Nashik, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar, Pune, Sangli, Satara, Solapur, Kolhapur, Aurangabad, Jalna, Parbhani, Hingoli, Beed, Nanded, Osmanabad, Latur, Amravati, Buldhana, Yavatmal, Wardha, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli. The Nagpur zilla parishad elections, also due in February, have been withheld due to court orders.

In the 2012 zilla parishad elections, the BJP had scored zero in at least four districts of Sangli, Satara, Solapur and Hingoli. Its overall tally at 187 seats out of 1,575 relegated it to the fourth position compared to the Congress with 438 seats, NCP (518 seats), Shiv Sena (241 seats), MNS (17 seats), Independent (61 seats) and others (112).

Data of the 2012 results show that BJP had emerged the number one party in zilla parishad polls in three districts: Nagpur, Wardha and Jalgaon. Shiv Sena, which was at number three position, had established its lead in two districts of Hingoli and Ratnagiri. The NCP was number one party in 11 districts: Raigad, Nashik, Ahmednagar, Pune, Sangli, Satara, Solapur, Parbhani, Beed, Jalna and Amravati.

The Congress took a clear lead in 10 districts: Sindhudurg, Kolhapur, Aurangabad, Nanded, Osmanabad, Latur, Buldhana, Yavatmal, Chandrapur and Gadchiroli.

A senior minister from Western Maharashtra said, “In 2012, we were on backfoot in western Maharashtra where Congress and NCP had heavyweight ministers in Sangli, Satara, Solapur and Hingoli, both at the Centre and State. Post 2014 Lok Sabha and assembly polls the political matrix has changed. We have grassroot leaders in all these turf to take up the Congress-NCP challenge.”