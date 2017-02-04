Poll panel using ‘rath’ to educate voters in Maharashtra

In a bid to raise voter awareness and encourage people to exercise their franchise, Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) has come out with a float that is traversing across the city in run up to the polls to BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). An official from SEC said the “rath” is aimed at encouraging voters to come out in large numbers on February 21, the polling day for BMC, as well as to increase general voter awareness.

The ‘rath’, built by J J School of Arts, was part of the Republic Day parade at Shivaji Park in Central Mumbai. “There are many ways through which the SEC is trying to create voter awareness and this is one of them. The unique design of the float and its bright colours attract people’s attention,” the official said.

The tableau, which started its city-wide journey on February 1, has been fitted with LED lights and audio-video messages are being shown on a screen.

“After the float participated in the Republic Day march, it was taken to places like Gateway of India, Haji Ali and Dadar. This float will be in Mumbai till February 6 after which it will be taken to Thane (where civic polls are also being held on February 21),” the official said.

“Messages like ‘vote and ask others to vote as well’ are being spread through the float,” he added.