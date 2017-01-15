Poll officials say Maoists had abducted them in Odisha

The two, Praveen Soren and Kaminikant Si, told the police that Maoists had forced them to attend their praja court. The two, Praveen Soren and Kaminikant Si, told the police that Maoists had forced them to attend their praja court.

Two of the five panchayat election officials, who had gone missing a day earlier, said on Saturday that Maoists had abducted them in Malkangiri district. Police had on Friday dismissed reports that poll officials had been taken hostage in a remote area of the district after speaking to three of the five.

The two, Praveen Soren and Kaminikant Si, told the police that Maoists had forced them to attend their praja court. “We were abducted while we were on duty at our respective panchayats. We were taken to a place near Gora Setu and produced before a praja court where around 20-22 Maoists were present. They asked us not to participate in the panchayat polls,” Si said.

DIG S Shyni said that three gram panchayat officials had also been abducted. “Details will be known after an inquiry is over. The SP and collector will inform the State Election Commission about the security issues.”