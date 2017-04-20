Poll code violation: Charge sheet filed against UP minister Suresh Rana

Uttar Pradesh minister Suresh Rana. Uttar Pradesh minister Suresh Rana.

A charge sheet was on Thursday filed against Uttar Pradesh minister Suresh Rana and nine others in a local court for violating the Model Code of Conduct during the assembly elections.

Charges related to making “statements conducing to public mischief and waging war against any Asiatic Power in alliance with the Government of India” have been slapped on Rana, who is also an accused in the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots case.

Uttar Pradesh Police had booked Rana for violating the poll code. He had during campaigning in January said that curfew will be imposed in Kairana, Deoband and Moradabad if he gets elected again. He is the Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Cane Development and Sugar Mills in the Yogi Adityanath government.

