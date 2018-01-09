Poll bonds to ensure funds go to ruling party, says Congress

Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari (File Photo) Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari (File Photo)

A day after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said electoral bonds are a substantial improvement in transparency over the present system of donations to political parties, the Congress on Monday said the bonds are an exercise in perpetuating opacity and electoral malpractice, and it was aimed at ensuring that all funds go to the ruling party.

The Opposition party said that while the government has “packaged” electoral bonds as an “electoral reform”, the “moment you unwrap the package you can very easily discern as to what the real intent of the government is”. “Electoral bonds are an exercise in perpetuating opacity… in perpetuating electoral malpractice. It is very easy for the government to obtain data from the State Bank of India as to which individual, which organisation purchased an electoral bond and which organisation or which political party has encashed that electoral bond,” senior Congress leader Manish Tewari told reporters.

He said electoral bonds will not increase transparency. On the contrary, these will perpetuate opacity in terms of funding and financing of India’s political system. “Essentially what it will do is that no individual or corporate entity will be able to donate any money to the Opposition party because they would be fearful that if they do so, then their businesses will be targeted. And you saw that happening in the case of a political party which is in opposition to us…. When they had put the details of their donors on their website, the government went after all those donors,” he said.

He said the bonds are a “grand exercise in chicanery and a grand exercise in actually ensuring that all funds go to the ruling party”.

