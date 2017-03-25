Poll ban on convicts: SC seeks govt response

Days after the Election Commission (EC) supported a demand to bar convicted politicians for life from contesting polls, the Supreme Court Friday asked the Centre to make its stand clear on the issue. A bench of Justices Ranjan Gogoi and Navin Sinha asked the government to file its reply within a week and posted the PIL for the next hearing on April 18.

The counsel appearing for the government said that the reply was ready and could be filed in a couple of days. The government’s counsel said that similar issues had already been referred to a five-judge Constitution bench but the court said that it would want to peruse the formal response.

Submitting its affidavit in the court Monday, the EC had said that the plea made by petitioner Ashwini Upadhyay is “not adversarial” in seeking directives for ensuring that trials of MPs and MLAs are concluded within a year and that such convicts are prohibited for life from the political process. “The answering respondent (EC) supports the cause espoused by the petitioner,” stated the affidavit, filed by EC Director.

The existing legal regime lays down that a politician convicted and sentenced to a jail term of two years or more shall be disqualified from contesting polls for six years from the date of release from jail after conclusion of the term.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now