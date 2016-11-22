Why should ‘daddy’ come, if ‘kids’ can answer: Babul Supriyo on demand for PM to debate demonetisation in Parliament

With the Opposition seeking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s participation in debate over demonetisation in Parliament, BJP MP Babul Supriyo, in a cheeky reference, on Tuesday said that why does ‘daddy’ have to come when ‘little kids’ can answer the questions. “Jab chote bache hi inka jawab de sakte hai toh ‘Daddy’ ko aane ki kya zarurat hai?,”said the MP from Asansol.
Both the Houses could not function on fourth consecutive day as the opposition parties continued their protest against government’s decision and prime minister’s absence from Parliament. CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury, while addressing the media, said that his party was examining options of moving contempt notice against the prime minister.
Meanwhile, Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu said that criticising the PM had become a fashion because the opposition was rattled by his ‘growing popularity’.
TMC chief Mamata Banerjee and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal too continued their attack on PM demanding a roll back of the demonetisation policy.
It has been almost two weeks since Modi, announced the government’s move of blocking old Rs 500 and 1000 notes in a major push to bring out black money hoarded in cash. This, however, has invited protests and criticism from other political parties because of the inconvenience caused to people due to ‘lack of planning’.
- Feb 15, 2017 at 2:11 amWhen the so called kids are terrorising the parliament with their recalcitrant behaviour how can the government put it's rationale for demonitisation. Mr. supriyo must know that in the past 3 months every time the government tried to speak in the parliament matters pertaining to demonitisation the so called kids suppressed their voices by shrieking like lt;br/gt;Cicadas on a rainy night.So the lesson is, if you want to be treated like an adult you have to behave like one.Reply
- Nov 22, 2016 at 11:45 amWhat an ic comparison.Reply
- Nov 22, 2016 at 11:10 amI have not seen a single think that AAP has done anything pratical to ease the situation in Delhites to help them though the demotisation. Have they lost the plot. Just belching out loudly against demontisation is not any answer. Arwind Kejriwal should go - he has no real ability to administer Delhi as as CM. He is only using them to try and further his own political ambitions.Reply
- Nov 22, 2016 at 2:31 pmAnd they used to mock Manmohan Singh and Sonia hi for the same. So what was the progress since then?Reply
- Nov 22, 2016 at 3:29 pmWhy no trace of any 'great effort' in the LAST 3 years (since May 2014) in appointing the FIRST LOAKPAAL OF INDIA in New Delhi, Why no trace of any 'great effort' of IMPLEMENTING the LOAKPAAL Act that was ped in the last year of UPA-2. Why no great effort of giving him his office, staff, facilities, Why no effort in building INDEPENDENT CBI, CVC with more power and authority and facility? Or was there any?Reply
- Nov 22, 2016 at 5:40 pmmodi modi....Reply
- Nov 22, 2016 at 3:03 pmWho are "they". You morons with evil heart can't even support a great effort.Reply
- Nov 22, 2016 at 1:22 pmThis chap Babul thinks Demonitisation is small issue. What a joker ???Reply
- Nov 22, 2016 at 1:20 pmThis poor Babul Supriyo has no idea of parliamentary democracy and the duties of PM to the Parliament. I put this way for Babul - jaab bade baaten kar rahain to bacha baat nahin karte.Reply
- Nov 22, 2016 at 4:00 pmWhen there is no issue to raise for opposition they start this type of nonsense argument.Reply
- Nov 26, 2016 at 6:25 amThis B supriyo not at all have knowledge about demo...lt;br/gt;What the public r facing trouble and what he is thinking? Let him come out and let him stand in the que for an hour..Reply
- Nov 22, 2016 at 11:19 amwhat a funny comparison on this subject between clroom and parlimentReply
- Nov 22, 2016 at 3:44 pmDaddy spend most of his prime life on Railway Platforms (last week Modi' jeelt;br/gt;admitted) KID's still in nursery/ middle schools,grown up Adults in RSS lt;br/gt;Shakahs / learning non-combat fighting skillsReply
- Nov 22, 2016 at 12:27 pmSo the cat is out of the bag. There is only one Daddy and the rest are kids. The opposition should now provide milk bottles and nappies to the kids.Reply
- Nov 22, 2016 at 11:09 amdid he realise that his message has double meaning....?!Reply
- Nov 22, 2016 at 12:49 pmunfortunately there is no exam to become a politicianReply
- Nov 22, 2016 at 11:50 amLets ask his mom when she did with modi.lt;br/gt;Modi doesnot sleep with own wife becoz he has to attend all the moms of bjp Mp'sReply
- Nov 22, 2016 at 12:13 pmdaddy without marriage? Supriyo talking Bollywood but that is what it is with this jhandelwalan government, all song and dance no work.Reply
- Nov 22, 2016 at 12:34 pmdoes supriyo wants to say that all the BJP ministers are illegitimate children of ModiReply
- Nov 22, 2016 at 2:22 pmYeah, opposition has looted the country for 60 years, atleast let them provide milk bottles.Reply
- Nov 22, 2016 at 11:30 amI am not concerned about whether the PM comes to the Parliament or not. I just want to point out the silly-ness with which our politicians (in this case, Supriyo) draw analogies. The answer to his question as to why Father should come if Kids can answer the question is simple. When I ask my 10 year old kid for an opinion on demonitisation and I ask my businessman father on demonitization I get different answers and I know that my father's opinion matters more than my 10 year old's opinionReply
