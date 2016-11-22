Why should ‘daddy’ come, if ‘kids’ can answer: Babul Supriyo on demand for PM to debate demonetisation in Parliament

Babul Supriyo, MP in Lok Sabha from Asansol. Express photo by Ravi Kanojia. Babul Supriyo, MP in Lok Sabha from Asansol. Express photo by Ravi Kanojia.

With the Opposition seeking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s participation in debate over demonetisation in Parliament, BJP MP Babul Supriyo, in a cheeky reference, on Tuesday said that why does ‘daddy’ have to come when ‘little kids’ can answer the questions. “Jab chote bache hi inka jawab de sakte hai toh ‘Daddy’ ko aane ki kya zarurat hai?,”said the MP from Asansol.

Both the Houses could not function on fourth consecutive day as the opposition parties continued their protest against government’s decision and prime minister’s absence from Parliament. CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury, while addressing the media, said that his party was examining options of moving contempt notice against the prime minister.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu said that criticising the PM had become a fashion because the opposition was rattled by his ‘growing popularity’.

TMC chief Mamata Banerjee and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal too continued their attack on PM demanding a roll back of the demonetisation policy.

It has been almost two weeks since Modi, announced the government’s move of blocking old Rs 500 and 1000 notes in a major push to bring out black money hoarded in cash. This, however, has invited protests and criticism from other political parties because of the inconvenience caused to people due to ‘lack of planning’.

