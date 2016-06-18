We are the only guardians of Maharashtra: Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena claims that they are the sole guardians of Maharashtra and Marathi identity. (Source: PTI) Shiv Sena claims that they are the sole guardians of Maharashtra and Marathi identity. (Source: PTI)

Shiv Sena, which will tomorrow celebrate its golden jubilee at a grand function here, today claimed it is the “only guardian” of Maharashtra.

Attempts were being made to destroy the Marathi identity and the unity of the state, which would not be allowed to happen, alleged the party, whose relations with the ruling ally BJP have been strained for a long time.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party will be staging a grand event in suburban Goregaon tomorrow to celebrate its 50 years of existence.

“Like India, Maharashtra too has its share of problems. What pains us more is that people who call themselves Marathis are the ones who aggravate problems. Maharashtra with Mumbai as its part was formed, thanks to the sacrifice of hundreds of people. King Shivaji’s soul would be hurt to see attempts are being made to hand over the control of Mumbai to Delhi,” the editorial in the party mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ said today.

“The Sena is Maharashtra’s only guardian and it has been guarding it honestly for the last fifty years. Today, attempts are being made to destroy the Marathi identity and unity of the state which we will not let happen,” it said.

In the recent past, the demand for a separate Vidarbha was raised, notably by the former Advocate General Shrihari Aney, who is supposed to be close to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Sena is bitterly opposed to the demand.

Tomorrow’s event is being seen as bugle for the next year’s crucial elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation which the party currently controls.

