  • We are least bothered about Navjot Sidhu moving to AAP: Sukhbir Badal

Sukhbil Badal said it did not matter if Sidhu joined any Aam Aadmi Party or Khaas party.

Written by Divya Goyal | Ludhiana | Updated: July 20, 2016 12:34 pm
Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal Monday said that ‘whether Sidhu couple joins Aam Aadmi Party or any Khaas Party, the ties of Akali Dal-BJP are going to be unaffected’.

Attending an event of administration to distribute blue cards of government’s atta-dal scheme, Sukhbir Badal commenting on the resignation of BJP Rajya Sabha member Navjot Singh Sidhu and his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu as chief parliamentary secretary, also said that ‘there is not going to be an iota of affect on results of 2017 assembly polls.’

Watch | Navjot Singh Sidhu Quits Rajya Sabha: What Next

 

“The results of 2017 polls are going to be least affected by Sidhu couple moving to any Aam Aadmi Party or Khaas Party. The ties of SAD-BJP are the strongest ever and will continue to be so. We are least bothered about Navjot Sidhu moving to AAP or whatever,” said Sukhbir Badal.

On AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal performing sewa on Monday at Golden Temple to ‘apologize’ for youth manifesto goof up, Sukhbir said that ‘Delhi CM behaved like a dramebaaz’.

“He is not here in Punjab to apologize, in fact he is here for a drama because he is an acclaimed dramebaaz. AAP has already hurt sentiments of people of Punjab. The voters are well aware that Kejriwal is an opportunist, he has no real feelings for people of Punjab. I must say he is a real big dramebaaz,” said Sukhbir.

WATCH VIDEO:Keystrokes: Navjot Singh Sidhu’s Reverse Sweep

 

Deputy CM also said that ‘Kejriwal is a liar’ who ‘formed political party and entered politics despite his earlier promises to the people that he will never enter politics’.

“While Kejriwal does not do anything except drama with nothing on the ground, Congress’ Captain Amarinder Singh never had or never will feel the pain of the people of Punjab. It is only CM Parkash Singh Badal who understands the problems of people in Punjab,” claimed Sukhbir.

Meanwhile, Kuljit Singh Nagra, Congress MLA from Fatehgarh Sahib staged protest with his supporters claiming that ‘real beneficiaries of atta-dal scheme are not being identified and Akali ‘sycophants’ who do not even deserve free atta-dal are being issued blue cards.’

“This scheme was given to the nation by former PM Manmohan Singh but Akalis are misusing it to the core,” said Nagra.

  1. S
    Shammi
    Jul 18, 2016 at 6:41 pm
    Listen this joker Sukhbir BADAL. He and his brother in law MAJITHIA is the one responsible for all drugs dealings in Punjab. He know if AAP come in power they both will be in Jail. Akali party is the most corrupt party in Indian politics.
    
    1. G
      gurmeet singh
      Jul 25, 2016 at 8:59 pm
      AAP people fooled delhi people.The worst govt so far.I hope punjab is careful.If they elect AAP then these AAP people will still blame modi and badals for everythimg wrong in state.Then these guys will say modu is not giving them funds to run the state
      
      1. G
        gurmeet singh
        Jul 25, 2016 at 9:02 pm
        Badals are the best bet.Mostly punjab is OK.The farmers are happy.I think badals will somehow romp home.This inspite of wrong propoa that punjab is drug state.
        
        1. P
          Pinna
          Jul 18, 2016 at 7:24 pm
          Why should the Badals worry sbout Sidhu. He was not SAD MP. Moreover, SAD is rapidly inching towards its ouster.
          

