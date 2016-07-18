We are least bothered about Navjot Sidhu moving to AAP: Sukhbir Badal

Punjab Deputy Chief Minister and SAD leader Sukhbir Singh Badal Punjab Deputy Chief Minister and SAD leader Sukhbir Singh Badal

Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal Monday said that ‘whether Sidhu couple joins Aam Aadmi Party or any Khaas Party, the ties of Akali Dal-BJP are going to be unaffected’.

Attending an event of administration to distribute blue cards of government’s atta-dal scheme, Sukhbir Badal commenting on the resignation of BJP Rajya Sabha member Navjot Singh Sidhu and his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu as chief parliamentary secretary, also said that ‘there is not going to be an iota of affect on results of 2017 assembly polls.’

“The results of 2017 polls are going to be least affected by Sidhu couple moving to any Aam Aadmi Party or Khaas Party. The ties of SAD-BJP are the strongest ever and will continue to be so. We are least bothered about Navjot Sidhu moving to AAP or whatever,” said Sukhbir Badal.

On AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal performing sewa on Monday at Golden Temple to ‘apologize’ for youth manifesto goof up, Sukhbir said that ‘Delhi CM behaved like a dramebaaz’.

“He is not here in Punjab to apologize, in fact he is here for a drama because he is an acclaimed dramebaaz. AAP has already hurt sentiments of people of Punjab. The voters are well aware that Kejriwal is an opportunist, he has no real feelings for people of Punjab. I must say he is a real big dramebaaz,” said Sukhbir.

Deputy CM also said that ‘Kejriwal is a liar’ who ‘formed political party and entered politics despite his earlier promises to the people that he will never enter politics’.

“While Kejriwal does not do anything except drama with nothing on the ground, Congress’ Captain Amarinder Singh never had or never will feel the pain of the people of Punjab. It is only CM Parkash Singh Badal who understands the problems of people in Punjab,” claimed Sukhbir.

Meanwhile, Kuljit Singh Nagra, Congress MLA from Fatehgarh Sahib staged protest with his supporters claiming that ‘real beneficiaries of atta-dal scheme are not being identified and Akali ‘sycophants’ who do not even deserve free atta-dal are being issued blue cards.’

“This scheme was given to the nation by former PM Manmohan Singh but Akalis are misusing it to the core,” said Nagra.

