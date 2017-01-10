‘Was attacked by TMC goons’

State BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha on Monday alleged he was attacked by Trinamool Congress workers when he went to visit party colleague Krishna Bhattacharya at Kamala hospital in Uttarpara. Bhattacharya was admitted in the hospital’s the ICU on January 3 after she was allegedly attacked by TMC workers at her residence in Konnagar.

“I had gone to meet her (Bhattacharya) at the hospital in Uttarpara this morning. When I was leaving my car, I was suddenly surrounded by TMC workers who attacked my car. They came prepared with sticks and stones. They were led by the Trinamool municipality chairman Dilip Yadav,’’said Sinha. He has filed an FIR against the Trinamool at the Uttarpara police station. He has complained to the city police, Governor KN Tripathi and the central BJP leadership.

Sinha also reiterated the BJP’s complaint against the Shahi Imam of West Bengal Syed Mohammad Nurur Rahman Barkati who had issued a Fatwa against PM Narendra Modi.