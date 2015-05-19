Vyapam whistleblower alleges attempt on life

- Faces on the fringes of news: ‘Girls abroad have boyfriends. Their leaders don’t go around talking like this’
- SC/ST Act: Dalits call for Bharat bandh on April 2, Centre to file review petition; everything you need to know
- Baaghi 2 box office collection day 3: Tiger Shroff's film expected to earn more than Rs 65 crore
A Gwalior-based whistleblower in the Vyapam scam, who has been provided police security on court orders, has alleged that an unidentified biker made an attempt on his life on Monday. Ashish Chaturvedi has also filed an FIR in this connection at Jhansi Road Police Station.
The “attack” comes two days before Chaturvedi is to depose before an additional district judge’s court in a related case.
Chaturvedi (26) has said he was returning home on his bicycle and a security guard was trailing him on another bicycle. Between 12.30pm and 12.45pm, when he was on Science College Road near Chetakpuri, a biker pushed him to the ground, he said.
- IFS officer Sanjiv Chaturvedi accuses Haryana chief secretary of sitting over Governor’s query
- Mumbai: Two bikers held for following Justin Trudeau’s convoy, performing stunts
- Security guard run over by car in Mohali
- Vyapam scam whistleblower moves privacy plea in Madhya Pradesh HC
- Vyapam ‘Whistleblower’: ‘Too many guards, they even follow me to toilet’
- MP govt accuses Vyapam scam whistleblower of ‘political affiliation’
Chaturvedi told The Indian Express the alleged attacker had been following him and hit him when the security guard was separated due to traffic. He said CCTV cameras could not capture the incident because it happened outside the range, and that since 2012, at least four attempts had been made on his life.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App