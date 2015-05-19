Vyapam whistleblower alleges attempt on life

Members holding a protest at Madhya Pradesh Assembly in Bhopal.

A Gwalior-based whistleblower in the Vyapam scam, who has been provided police security on court orders, has alleged that an unidentified biker made an attempt on his life on Monday. Ashish Chaturvedi has also filed an FIR in this connection at Jhansi Road Police Station.

The “attack” comes two days before Chaturvedi is to depose before an additional district judge’s court in a related case.

Chaturvedi (26) has said he was returning home on his bicycle and a security guard was trailing him on another bicycle. Between 12.30pm and 12.45pm, when he was on Science College Road near Chetakpuri, a biker pushed him to the ground, he said.

Chaturvedi told The Indian Express the alleged attacker had been following him and hit him when the security guard was separated due to traffic. He said CCTV cameras could not capture the incident because it happened outside the range, and that since 2012, at least four attempts had been made on his life.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App